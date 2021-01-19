Yams Day wasn't the same as usual. The coronavirus, and its specific impact in New York City, prompted the A$AP Mob to take their live show virtual. So, it wasn't the typical free-for-all, open-mic style event that's annually hosted with the Mob but an award show hosted in honor of A$AP Yams. They still brought the guests through but they offered a new way to honor their peers and artists who've impacted the culture.

One of the many appearances during Yams Day was the one-and-only Rowdy Rebel who could consider his quick cameo as his first post-prison performance. The rapper charged with a quick few bars with A$AP Rocky posted up in the studio. In typical AWGE fashion, the footage tried to capture the moment in all of its rawness without proper microphones. Just Rowdy Rebel rapping to A$AP Rocky who'd channel Master P and throw in an occasional "UHH."

Rowdy Rebel has been revving up to make his official return to the rap game since his release from prison in December. The rapper's "First Day Out" freestyle was debuted on Funk Flex's show last month yet no official release has been announced. With the potential release of Bobby Shmurda next month, maybe Rowdy Rebel is simply waiting it out before a full-fledged takeover of the rap game can be executed.