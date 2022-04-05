As people attempt to make sense of DJ Akademiks losing his 4.5 million follower platform on Instagram, the podcast host is busy working on Off The Record. Akademiks's followers noticed that his popular Instagram page was no longer available and it's assumed that he's has been working overtime to have it reinstated. During this time, Akademiks's Off The Record podcast hosted a look from Rowdy Rebel, and during the conversation, the Brooklyn rapper called out fellow New York artist Tekashi 6ix9ine for testifying against his friends and associates of the Nine Trey Gangsters.

Rowdy said he didn't doubt for a second that 6ix9ine would turn against Nine Trey, adding that his own collective, GS9, would never do such a thing. Akademiks launched the segment by stating that New York's Rap scene was dead for a certain time but Rowdy called him out for hanging out with 6ix9ine.

“That pussy had a great run, son,” said Rowdy, also mentioning that as soon as he saw that 6ix9ine was in legal trouble, he "knew" that it was going to take a turn. "I seen the toughest n*ggas fold under pressure in that room," said the rapper. "He wasn’t even half as tough.” Akademiks wanted to know how Rowdy "predicted" 6ix9ine's scandal.

"He was never outside! He ain't have no morals, no morals," said Rowdy. Akademiks claimed that Bobby Shmurda did a song with 6ix9ine but Rowdy was quick to say Shmurda was rapping on the phone and it was recorded. "That's d*ck suckin' sh*t... If I'm rappin' for you on the phone and you start recording me, what is that?"

Akademiks continued to argue the house down on behalf of 6ix9ine with claims that no one could have known that the rapper would cooperate with federal authorities.

“Mad n*ggas thought he was gonna tell, mad rappers knew he was gonna tell,” Rowdy added. “N*ggas was posting sh*t saying he was gonna tell. Stop playin' with me. N*ggas thought he was gonna f*cking rat like some f*cking pussies.” Check out the clip below.