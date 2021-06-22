Ever since Rowdy Rebel's release last year, fans have been anticipating full-length projects from him and Bobby Shmurda. While the two came up together and ultimately ended up locked up at the height of their careers, fans are still curious to hear what both rappers will bring to the game these days.



Rowdy Rebel has shared a few tracks since his release from prison including collaborations with Young Thug, Nav, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. On Friday, he blessed fans with a rack, he shared a brand new freestyle over Meek Mill's "Flamerz Flow." Closing out the track is a special message from Rowdy who announced the title of his forthcoming project.

"Look, Sacrifices coming soon, man. I sacrificed a lot for this shit. Basketball, streets, school. Just for my n***as, my family. So don't play. Make sure you tune in when that bitch drop," he says in the clip.

While no release date has been set, the recent stream of releases and appearances have been a strong indication that he's coming prepared on his new project. Most recently, he was spotted with Lil Durk in the studio and Bobby Shmurda so hopefully, that collaboration ends up dropping soon.

Check out the snippet below of Rowdy Rebel announcing his forthcoming project, Sacrifices. Will you be looking out for it?