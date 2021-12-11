mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rowdy Rebel & Doe Boy Call 42 Dugg For "Ain't My Fault"

Aron A.
December 11, 2021 13:58
Ain't My Fault
Doe Boy & Rowdy Rebel Feat. 42 Dugg

Rowdy Rebel and Doe Boy join forces with 42 Dugg on their new collaboration.


It's officially been over a year since Rowdy Rebel was released from prison. No project has been released from his end or Bobby Shmurda but Rowdy Rebel has been ramping up his efforts as a guest feature. He's connected with Young Thug, Pop Smoke, and Pressa in recent times. Now, he's extending his talents to Doe Boy for their new collaborative single alongside 42 Dugg titled, "Ain't My Fault." Ratchet Ron cooks up the bouncy production while Doe Boy and Rowdy Rebel's eccentric flowsfind a middle ground with one another. Meanwhile, 42 Dugg slides through on the end of the track, bringing his Detroit stylings to the fold.

Check out the new collaboration with Rowdy Rebel and Doe Boy below. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. 

Quotable Lyrics
Fifty chop' on the porch, then put it in sport 
This Gat' got two new bodies, I can't get caught 
Just shitted on these n***as, did I do that? 
I just shitted on these bitches, did they look back?

Doe Boy
Doe Boy Rowdy Rebel 42 Dugg
