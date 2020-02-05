What appears to be the first meme of February is in full force, as folks of the Internet have taken to quoting famous bars and designating who would agree with the sentiments in the lyrics. It appears that the meme was born from a Roddy Ricch lyric, where he spits, "B*tch, don't wear no shoes in my house," on "The Box." On the original post, the user added a screencap from an animation that declares, "This n***a spittin'" and indicated that their grandma was the speaker. The new meme format quickly caught on, as other users took well-known lyrics and noted who would think that the artist was "spittin.'"

Some examples include moths vibing with Kanye's various lightforms in "All of the Lights," Thanos complying to T-Pain's "Snap ya fingers" catchphrase, and turkeys making the same noise as Shakira's tongue trick during the Super Bowl halftime show. One line in particular that has been used in more than one meme is Drake's "Haven't done my taxes, I'm too turnt up" from "Life Is Good," which tax-evaders like Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Wesley Snipes are shown relating to.

As far as memes go, it's one of the more versatile formats. The options are endless, and the results are pretty hilarious.