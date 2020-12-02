Rotimi Recreates Garden Of Eden With Real-Life GF For "Love Somebody" Visual

Taking his real-life love into his fantasy world is Rotimi who recently shared his latest single, "Love Somebody." The Coming to America 2 actor and R&B-Afrobeats singer shared the accompanying music video to his new track, and it hosts a feature from Rotimi's girlfriend, Vanessa Mdee. He hasn't missed a beat in posting photos of his leading lady on social media, so for this visual adaptation of the Garden of Eden, it only makes sense that he has his love by his side.

“During this tough time in our society, we wanted to share a piece of our love with the world. Love always wins," Rotimi said of the inspiration behind the single. "Love Somebody" follows his previous release "In My Bed" featuring Wale that has amassed nearly 100 million streams worldwide. Watch Rotimi and Vanessa's romance in the visual to "Love Somebody" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My beautiful lover (my beautiful lover)

Your happiness is right in your face (right in your face) oh

Like the sun over water

I guarantee that we will shine every day