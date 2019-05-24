Rotimi Drops Off R&B EP "Walk With Me"

Ashanti recently said that true R&B music was missing from the genre, but it sounds as if Rotimi is hoping to bring the vibe back with his new EP Walk With Me. The 30-year-old entertainer is known widely for his role as Andre Coleman on the hit TV series Power, but he's also a talented singer who's been steadily releasing music for some time.

The Nigerian-American performer pays homage to his heritage throughout Walk With Me as production borrows beats from traditional rhythms from his Motherland. The singer recently spoke with Hollywood Life about the track "Love Riddim, saying "I think that we’re in a climate where there’s so much stress and anger and evil. I wanted something that led with the word love. Rhythm is kind of just your interpretation of sound, movement, vibes and a rhythm is definitely a thing where other people are involved, so I wanted it to be basically a way of saying ‘spread love,'” he told us.

Tracklist

1. Legend

2. Decisions

3. Love Riddim

4. Slow

5. I Can't Blame You

6. Summertime

7. Push Button Start ft. Vanessa Bling