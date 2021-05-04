Though many were holding out hope that Festival season would return to some semblance of pre-COVID normalcy, what with vaccination efforts ramping up in a variety of countries, it would appear that many are not quite out of the woods. In fact, the Danish Roskilde Festival, which was previously canceled in 2020 over coronavirus restrictions, has now been canceled for the second year in a row.

In an official statement on their website, the festival shared a few words about the "devastating" decision. "As expected, we can’t conduct a Roskilde Festival this summer," it begins. "Let us meet again in 2022. We are devastated by the fact that we can’t get together at our festival and contribute to recreating the communities that the corona crisis has destroyed for so many."

"The cancellation is very serious for the festival, for the charity society behind it and for our community," it continues. "And it is serious for the artistic environments and the growth segments of culture." As expected, 2021 ticketholders can hold on to their purchases for next year's edition of the festival, though it's likely that the lineup will have altered significantly by that point. For some context, the 2020 lineup was originally set to include Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Thom Yorke, Tyler, The Creator, The Strokes, and many more.

"It will be an invaluable help for us if you choose to keep your ticket by transferring it to 2022," continues the statement. "That way, you help us through this very difficult time."

With select festivals like Rolling Loud Miami currently scheduled for this year, it's sad to see a long-running institution like the Roskilde Festival suffering as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Still, safety must be prioritized above all, and we can only hope that it's able to bounce back in 2022 once restrictions (hopefully) ease up. Keep an eye out for further details on Roskilde's triumphant return as they surface.