Rosenberg Taps Method Man, Raekwon, & Willie The Kid On "Next Chamber"

Peter Rosenberg has been warming up to drop off his debut album, officially confirmed to be titled Real Late. And while the radio host slash hip-hop head isn't spitting any bars on this one (he is, however, holding down the turntables in places), he's certainly managed to curate a stellar lineup of emcees to bring his vision to life. Included among them are Westside Gunn, Flee Lord, Styles P, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon, Stove God Cooks, and many more.

Today, Rosenberg has come through to stage a mini Wu-Tang reunion, dropping off his new single "Next Chamber" with Method Man, Raekwon The Chef, and Willie The Kid. Over a grimy instrumental, all three parties proceed to put in serious bar-work -- but is that not to be expected at this point? Speaking on the track, it's clear that Rosenberg appreciates the Wu-Tang legacy, understanding the significance of staging a reunion between two Shaolin legends. " "I can't even put into words how excited I was to get an original song done with Method Man and Raekwon," he explains. "The second I heard the beat for "Next Chamber" I knew I had a Wu banger."

Check out the full tracklist to Real Late, due out on June 4th, below.

1. Real Late feat. Vel the Wonder (prod. by DJ Skizz)

2. Stain feat. Westside Gunn (prod. by JR Swiftz and Bvlvm)

3. S.R.D. feat. Styles P, Ransom, Smoke DZA (prod. by Buck Dudley)

4. Marcus Smart feat. Flee Lord and Stove God (prod. by Zoomo)

5. Hallways feat. Roc Marciano and Flee Lord (prod. by Disco Vietnam)

6. Mind Over Matter feat Jay NiCE and Eto (prod. by Benji Socrate$)

7. Next Chamber feat. Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie the Kid (prod. by Graymatter)

8. Words of Meyhem feat. Mayhem Lauren (prod. by Buckwild)

9. Snake Eyes feat. Ghostface Killah, Crimeapple, and Jim Jones (prod. by Disco Vietnam)

10. Midnight Sunday feat. Rasheed Chappell (prod. by Buckwild)

11. Wu Generation feat. 2nd Generation Wu (prod. by Disco Vietnam)

12. I Want It All feat. Fly Anakin and Nickelus F (prod. by Graymatter)

13. Dear feat. Homeboy Sandman (prod. by Grimm Doza)

QUOTABLE LYRICS

For the coolest old-schoolest since the suede Puma

All my karats begin with K, not Kay jewelers

I make maneuvers and for my family I make futures

Pipe full of smoke, now who want smoke, I make hookahs