By now, it's no secret that T.I. did what many before him have failed to do: read the room. After sparking controversy by airing out his daughter's personal business, Tip found himself on the receiving end of the cancel-culture he once deemed nonexistent. In an attempt to right the ship, the Atlanta legend recently took to Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk to defend his good name. Unfortunately, many remained unconvinced by his take on the "sanctity of virginity," claiming he missed the point altogether. Given his own sexualized lyrics, some even took to declaring hypocrisy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yesterday, the Hot 97 hosts discussed Tip's appearance and its immediate fallout, with Peter Rosenberg in particular on his pure Sigmund Freud energy. "Whenever they talked about why he was so protective and why he was the way he was," begins Rosenberg. "He was talking about his daughter as being defiled and destroyed. It was like this idea that to be sexualized is inherently to be defiled by a man. There was still an area of him projecting the things he had done with women onto his daughter's potential situations. The reason he was getting d-d-d-dragged all over America, was because everyone was like 'bruh, everyone knows your past.'"

Ebro challenges those crying "hypocrite" to find a parent that doesn't dabble in the occasional bout of hypocrisy. "He wants things for his daughter that he didn't want for other people's daughters," says Ebro. Between the hosts, it seems as if the main takeaway is that T.I. will no longer speak on private matters, particularly those surrounding his daughter's sexuality, in a public setting. "He was schooled on that for sure," says Rosenberg. "The Pinketts were not playing."