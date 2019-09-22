Roseanne Barr's recent headlining moments have not been pretty since she resurfaced with more homophobic statements after spewing racist comments. The latest updates surrounding the actress has to do with her own appearance since she's admitted that she's had work done on her body to enhance certain assets she wishes she had more of.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“I have a thing for butts because I never had a butt my whole life and I’ve always felt deprived,” she said, via Daily Mail. “When I see these Kardashians and these young women … think, ‘Maybe I could get a butt like that.'”

As we know, almost every Kardashian/Jenner sister has updated their figure to enhance their booties in one way or another. “I did have one procedure where I got the fat sucked out of my stomach and put in my butt because I just wanted to see what it would be like to have some shape of my butt,” Roseanne added. “I just basically have a crack in my back.”

As for what's next, the 66-year-old admitted that she wants to get work done on her waist. “I don’t have a waist," she said.