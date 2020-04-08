There have been plenty of controversial comments about COVID-19 since the onset of this pandemic. However, if you thought we were going to make it through this quarantine without hearing from Roseanne Barr, you have another thing coming. The actress is known for her unfiltered remarks that often rub people the wrong way and get her into trouble, but that never stops Barr from saying what's on her mind.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

Former Saturday Night Live star Norm Macdonald has launched a quarantine-style YouTube series and featured his friend Roseanne Barr. During their chat, she shared her conspiracy theory about coronavirus. You know what it is, Norm? I think they're just trying to get rid of all my generation," Barr said. "The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people."

Barr didn't specify who or what exactly is behind this global pandemic to rid the earth of our elders, but she remained steadfast with her theory. She also added that she's spending her quarantine in Hawaii and that there's only "one [coronavirus] case on the island."