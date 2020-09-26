Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are expecting their first child.
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington officially are expecting their first child. Leslie broke the news in an interview with the U.K.'s Make Magazine.
Both Harington and Leslie starred in HBO's Game of Thrones as the romantically involved Jon Snow and Ygritte. The couple began dating in 2012 and were wed in Scotland in June 2019.
The two currently live in a Tudor manor house in East Anglia. Leslie describes their home as “the house that Jon Snow built.”
“It’s incredibly old," Leslie said of the house. "We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.
“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful,” she added.
Fellow Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas also announced the birth of their first child, earlier this year. Turner gave birth to their daughter Willa in July.
[Via]