Rose Leslie and Kit Harington officially are expecting their first child. Leslie broke the news in an interview with the U.K.'s Make Magazine.

Both Harington and Leslie starred in HBO's Game of Thrones as the romantically involved Jon Snow and Ygritte. The couple began dating in 2012 and were wed in Scotland in June 2019.

The two currently live in a Tudor manor house in East Anglia. Leslie describes their home as “the house that Jon Snow built.”

“It’s incredibly old," Leslie said of the house. "We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.