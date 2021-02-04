For almost a year now, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to wear a mask in an effort to protect one another from the deadly virus. Still, there are those who call it a hoax or refuse to wear a mask in mandated public places.

This was seemingly the case when a man became irate with a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles employee in Pasadena, California, after the employee asked him to leave and return with a mask. When the man refused to comply he was kicked out, and the Roscoes’ employees said the man went to his car and returned to the back of the store with a gun. Gun in hand, the maskless criminal made his way into the kitchen demanding chicken and waffles from the staff-- leaving some of the kitchen staff confused, as most times a robbery would take place at the front of the store, where the cash registers are found.

At the back of the store, however, was the restaurant cook Robert Gonzales, who said the man entered the kitchen while pointing a gun at him and declared, “Put all the chicken in the bag."

“I almost got shot over stupidity,” Robert Gonzales said in a statement to a local ABC news outlet. The maskless man was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of chicken and waffles, and didn’t even take any cash.

"He didn't take any cash. He actually took chicken and before he walked out the door he took syrup for his chicken," manager Angela Prieto told the news outlet.

Police continue to search for the suspect after he fled the chicken spot. In an ironic twist, the man’s face can be visibly seen on surveillance cameras because he didn't have on a mask.

