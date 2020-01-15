The amount of Democratic presidential candidates has been a historically large number for the upcoming 2020 United States presidential election. Currently, there are twelve Democratic candidates hoping to be Head of State come Nov. while there are three Republic candidates battling it out for the position.

While the number of candidates hoping to make the Oval Office their future place of business, a whopping total of sixteen Democratic presidential candidates have dropped out of the race. Some of the names include former New York mayor, Bill de Blasio, California Senator Kamala Harris, and the latest dropout, Cory Booker.

With Cory Booker announcing that he would no longer be running for president earlier this week, his famous, actress girlfriend, Rosario Dawson decided to send some words of encouragement in the direction of the New Jersey Senator via an Instagram post.

The post featured a photo of the two embracing each other while kissing and was eloquently captioned:

"My love, I’m always impressed with how you exude such grace and civility while expressing your passion and brilliance in response to these tumultuous times. I’m so grateful for your voice and dedication. Your love lifts us all up. Thank you. You and your team continue to grow humanity and build community daily, giving me faith that indeed We Will Rise. I see you. I love you!"

With the Kids actress clearly riding for her significant other, there's no doubt that the two are currently entertaining the subject of marriage. Check out Dawson's heartfelt IG post in above and ss we inch towards election day on Nov. 3, stick with HNHH as the presidential race gets tighter in the coming months.