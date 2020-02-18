There look to be wedding bells in the future for Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker. The actress and her Senator boyfriend have been quite candid about their budding romance, especially when he had his hat in the ring to become the Democratic candidate in the forthcoming presidential election this November. Following Booker's exit from the race, Rosario chatted with Bustle about her relationship with Booker along with policies that she stands behind. During the talk, the reporter brought up Dawson's ongoing support of the LGBTQIA+ community, referencing an Instagram post back in 2018 when she wrote, "Happy pride month! sending love to my fellow lgbtq+ homies."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The public thought that was Rosario's way of "coming out," but the actress said that wasn't' her intention. “People kept saying that I [came out]... I didn’t do that,” she says. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.” She then switches things up to say that she doesn't feel as if she should be included because, “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Now, while there have been a few reports stating that she's come out as bisexual, Rosario didn't actually say that during her interview. Cory Booker has her heart for now and we're sure that's her main concern. Check out her 2018 post below.