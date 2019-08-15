Rosalía & Ozuna Deliver Their Much-Needed Collaboration, "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi"

Despite releasing her critically-acclaimed sophomore album, El Mal Querer, just last year, Rosalía has been blessing us with poppy jams all summer, including "Aute Cuture" and "Fucking Money Man". Her and J Balvin also provided us with "Con Altura" that one can convincingly argue is THE song of the summer. Her latest offering enlists Puerto Rican reggaeton and Latin trap artist, Ozuna, whose name regularly occupies the top of Billboard's Latin charts. The two teased the song on Tuesday and, luckily, they didn't keep us waiting long because its steel drum production makes it a perfect song to have in rotation as August comes to a close.

The song's title, "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi", translates to, "You for me, me for you", but even if you can't understand what they're saying, the song's sensuality comes through rather clearly. The song's release is accompanied by a Cliqua-directedmusic video which features the two artists, in a mansion, getting pretty close to one another. The song is produced by Rosalía herself, her frequent collaborator El Guincho, and Frank Dukes, who was become one of the most prolific producers in hip hop and pop over the years.