Rosalía Unveils "Hentai" Off Of Upcoming Album

If you're looking for some relaxing vibes for your Thursday listening pleasure, look no further than the latest release from Rosalía. With a new album on the way, the Spanish singer unveiled her latest single, "Hentai." The stripped down, spacious production offers a sense of ease, but the song itself is a sex-positive single that shows a new side of the singer.

The sexual nature of the song spurred surprising reactions when it was initially teased on TikTok in January. Fans were immediately taken aback by the provocative lyrics but the full version of the record, which debuted on Wednesday, offers a promising glimpse into her next project, Motomami.

Motomami drops on March 18th. Check out Rosalía's latest single, "Hentai" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Enamorá' de tu pistola, roja amapola

Crash, esa ola, casi me controla

