Rosalía Shares New Album "Motami" Ft. The Weeknd

Rosalía became the new face of pop music in the past few years. Her genre-bending approach to reggaeton and traditional Latin sounds has morphed her towards stardom. This year, she's unveiled new singles ahead of her new album, Motami which dropped this morning. Serving as her third studio album, Rosalîa brings a riveting, unapologetic glimpse into her world with minimal features. The Weeknd assists on "LA FAMA" while Tokischa appears on "LA COMBI VERSACE."

The latest release from Rosalía arrives four years after her last project. In the time between El Mal Querer and Motami, she dropped a slew of singles including collaborations with Billie Eilish and Travis Scott.

Check out the latest project from Rosalía below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite song off of her latest body of work, Motimi.