Rosalía Drops Off Two New Singles "Milionària" & "Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero" In One Video

Chantilly Post
July 03, 2019 17:53
208 Views
Milionària x Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero
ROSALÍA

Stream Rosalía's latest musical offering.


Rosalía has come through to drop off two new tracks in a two-track EP dubbed Fucking Money Man. The first single is called "Milionària" and the second is "Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero." Luckily for fans, the songs come accompanied with a music video that sees the singer performing both tunes. 

The first part of the video sees the 25-year-old singing "Milionària" as she plays a game show, winning lots of cash and even a car. The second part of the video sees her performing "Dio$ No$ Libre Del Dinero" in a cute Moschino fit, standing in a ring of fire singing her heart out before money falls down on her. 

"One day you want to be a millionaire and the next day burn everything, in reality, how much does money matter?" Rosalía explained in a press release. "It seems so pure to look for it as to deny it, and I think we've all felt love-hate for money once."

The singer added: "'Milionària' is the first song I've composed and I published in Catalan. It's also the first song I do inspired by Catalan rumba. I started it in Seville while I was waiting at the airport and I finished it in Barcelona. With good luck and some lagrimilla also...fuckin money man!"

