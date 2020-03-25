mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rosalía Drops New Song "Dolerme"

Aron A.
March 24, 2020
Rosalía releases a brand new song titled "Dolerme."


Even with the stellar start to 2019, Rosalía is stuck inside like the rest of us. Thankfully, she's back with a new song called "Dolerme" which translates to "Hurt Me" in English." With production from Frank Dukes, Rosalía wades through the guitar-infused ballad for her latest record.

Per Complex, she released the song with a message to her fans as she joins the rest of the world in practicing social distancing.

"Many of us are in quarantine and many are taking risks to help others outside of home. I am in quarantine and I have lost track of time a bit because I decided that I was not going to think about it too much and that instead I was going to put my energy and my heart into doing something for others, in my own way. I know that what I do as an artist may seem expendable, for some it will be, but for me being able to make music is mental health. This song is called ‘Dolerme’ and I hope it makes you feel a little better like it did to me when I made it ... Please take care of yourselves and take care of all those around you, with all my love"

Check out her latest song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Por toda' esas veces que me puse detrás
Y yo cambié lo mío por lo que tú querías
Esas bitches que ahora tienes, baby, no saben que

