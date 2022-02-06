Rosalía Announces "MOTOMAMI" Album Release Date, Drops "SAOKO" Single

Since Rosalía's breakout sophomore studio album in 2018, her star began to shine brighter and brighter. Her growing status led to more potent collaborations with some of America's finest like Travis Scott and Billie Eilish.

Now, the Spanish urbano/pop singer is a little over a month away from her next studio album MOTOMAMI. This week, Rosalía announced this long-awaited project is set to release on March 18. The album's first promotional single came in the form of "LA FAMA" with The Weeknd in November. Now, she is back with album's second single "SAOKO," released on Friday (Feb. 4).

"SAOKO," which will be the opener to the album, contains Rosalía's trademark sassy, rich singing over boundary-pushing pop production. As she repeatedly proclaims in the hook "yo me transformo," which translates to her transforming, it seems "SAOKO" introduces Rosalía's potent new era.

MOTOMAMI looks to be momentous for Rosalía, as Rolling Stone provided a fascinating excerpt of their take on the forthcoming album: "MOTOMAMI is a masterpiece…It’s an innovative, avant-garde work that captures Rosalía’s roots and technical capabilities... She challenges commercial music as we know it. …In fact, she takes apart the traditional structure of Spanish-language pop music…."

As we gear up for Rosalía's new project next month, check out her new single "SAOKO" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Yo soy muy mía, yo me transformo

Una mariposa, yo me transformo

Makeup de drag queen, yo me transformo

Lluvia de estrÐµlla', yo me transformo

Pasá' de vuelta, yo mÐµ transformo