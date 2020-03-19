Rory Fresco Releases New Project "Rated R"

Rory Fresco's been killing it over the past few years. 2019 was an especially busy year for the rapper after releasing True Story and 816icko which only elevated him as one artist to keep an eye out for. This past week, he kept the momentum going with the release of his latest project, Rated R. With ten tracks in total, the rapper's latest project continues to showcase the maturity in his music and his sound as well as his skills as a songwriter.

Make sure you check out his latest project below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Rory Fresco. Check the tracklist for the project below.

1. Darth Vader

2. Bilingual

3. Motorhead

4. God Mode

5. Gravehave Your Way

6. Aretha

7. Oh Well

8. No Fear

9. Rock Band

10. Keep From Cryin

11. RF20