Rory Fresco Drops Off "816icko" Project

Following on his True Story output from earlier this year, Rory Fresco is back with his latest 826icko release, a new outing featuring a lineup primarily composed of previously-released tracks, with only two arriving as fresh tracks.

Kid Ink makes an appearance as the sole collaborator, hopping on two cuts.

The entire effort is an energetic creation that has Fresco's talent on full force and is a satisfactory holdover while he preps his next move. It's an appropriate listen for fans, new and old, and points toward a promising young talent.

Get into Rory Fresco's latest down below.