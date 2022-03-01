Rooga Gets Personal On "Feel It In The Air"

Rooga emerged as a promising prospect in Chicago's drill scene. The rapper became a viral sensation with the release of "GD Anthem," which became one of the biggest hits out of the Chi, despite its controversial nature. Eventually, the song attracted attention from Kanye West who not only allowed Rooga to perform the song at Soldier Field for the Donda listening party but also included the rising rapper on "Ok Ok."

This week, Rooga came through with the release of "Feel It In The Air." On his latest record, the rapper takes on soulful production as he reflects on growing up and watching his mom hustle to make ends meet, the death of his brother, and fractured relationships. However, he uses those moments to speak on how far he's come in his life. "Remember usin' crates to make a rim/ Now, I'm sitting courtside in the Lakers gym," he raps.

Check the record out below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I leave out the house not knowing if I might not come home

What you know about walkin' in the house and the lights don't come on?

I'm talkin' about way before I thought about writing a song

I'm talkin' way before I thought about righting my wrongs