Ronski Locks In With Berner & Larry June On "Cookie Jar"

Aron A.
September 06, 2021 20:31
Cookie Jar
Ronski Feat. Larry June & Berner

Ronski shares a new single with Larry June and Berner.


The Bay Boss Ronski has a few hustles on his plate but for now, he's putting his effort towards delivering some taste raps. The rapper/real estate investor/A&R came through with some heat this week, in the form of a new single alongside Berner and Larry June. Together, they team up for the single, "Cookie Jar." Spacey production leads the way for the upbeat record that's perfectly suited for a wake & bake session. Of course, the title of the song itself takes inspiration from Berner's Cookie brand that has been leading the cannabis industry in the past few years.

Berner is coming off of the release of latest project, Paulie Cicero while Larry June dropped his project, Orange Print back in June.

Check out the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm rollin' the kush
I'm overly booked
Choppin' the bush
Aye, aye, aye, aye, aye, aye
Makin' 'em look
Three thousand a foot

Ronski
