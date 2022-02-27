RONRONTHEPRODUCER Connects With The Underground's Finest For "RONRONDOTHATSH*T, Vol. 2"

LA producer RONRONTHEPRODUCER has always seen himself as more than a behind-the-scenes contributor. Since his rise on SoundCloud in the late 2010s, RONRON has been a staples in the underground California rap scene, producing trap and club bangers and creatively utilizing samples for his vocal collaborators.

His 2019 six song EP RONRONDOTHATSHIT helped to put him on the map, as he linked with special talents like Fenix Flexin, OhGeesy and 03 Greedo, forming lasting bonds with them as well, particularly with 03 Greedo as they came together for their August 2020 collaborative album Load It Up, Vol. 1.

Now, over two years later, RONRONTHEPRODUCER is back, dropping his newest album RONRONDOTHATSHIT, Vol. 2 on Feb. 21. The album includes more features from his pals like Fenix Flexin and 03 Greedo, as well as more rising stars like Ralfy the Plug and his late brother Drakeo the Ruler, 1Take Jay, Warhol.SS, Remble, Baby Smoove and more.

Check out RONRONDOTHATSHIT, Vol. 2 by RONRONTHEPRODUCER below.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. Threatened

3. Melvin

4. REVERSE TIME

5. Are You Serious

6. Bands Out

7. Trenches

8. Flippagram

9. THANK YOU

10. Where You From

11. 10 Birds

12. Designer Drip

13. Slide

14. Push Up

15. Can't Be Luck

16. Like Wheezy

17. Hold Up

18. Water Whippin