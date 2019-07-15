mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ronny J, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich The Kid Go In On "Lights Out"

Chantilly Post
July 15, 2019 16:06
Lights Out
Ronny J Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Rich The Kid

Ty Dolla $ign and Rich The Kid link with Ronny J for another one


Before the arrival of his debut studio album Jupiter, Ronny J continues to drop off new tracks and has come through with another hit dubbed, "Lights Out" with the likes of Ty Dolla $ign and Rich The Kid. The song is a chill, easy-listening track that begins with Ty's vocals, leading to Ronny with a Rich the Kid conclusion.

Previous releases had by Ronny leading up to the release of his tape were "Doesn't Matter," "Gucci Lips," and "Star." Being as Ronny J has collaborated with Kanye West in the past, it's easy to assume that maybe Mr. West will come through for a feature on a soon to be released track. Either way, stream the new-new and let us know what you think. 

Quotable Lyrics

Living like a rockstar, don't know how to act
Woke up, blew a check, 'cause I already got it back, ayy
Never been normal, everything enormous
Counted half a mil' when I woke up this morning

 

