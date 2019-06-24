Ronny J Shares Infectious "Gucci Lips" Track

Producer Ronny J has flipped the script, hopping on his own backdrop for his latest "Gucci Lips" track. Dropping off the track last week, the artists also shared a new clip to attach to the new selection

In the music video, Ronny J lives up to the things he raps about, heading over to Italy to cash out while ducking from fans.

The new track is a bouncy and addictive new offering that finds Ronny J making nothing short of lavish boasts while living the good life overseas in the clip directed by JMP. Get into "Gucci Lips" in full down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't know nobody that be doing this flow

I only really know 'bout the ni--as I know

Don't cross me, no tick tack toe

Food on the table, my feet in my foe

I don't see none of the ni--as you know