mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ronny J Shares Infectious "Gucci Lips" Track

Milca P.
June 24, 2019 03:01
182 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Gucci Lips
Ronny J

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Ronny J shares a new track.


Producer Ronny J has flipped the script, hopping on his own backdrop for his latest "Gucci Lips" track. Dropping off the track last week, the artists also shared a new clip to attach to the new selection

In the music video, Ronny J lives up to the things he raps about, heading over to Italy to cash out while ducking from fans.

The new track is a bouncy and addictive new offering that finds Ronny J making nothing short of lavish boasts while living the good life overseas in the clip directed by JMP. Get into "Gucci Lips" in full down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't know nobody that be doing this flow
I only really know 'bout the ni--as I know
Don't cross me, no tick tack toe
Food on the table, my feet in my foe
I don't see none of the ni--as you know

Ronny J
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  182
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ronny J new music new song Songs gucci lips
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ronny J Shares Infectious "Gucci Lips" Track
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject