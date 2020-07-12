Ronny J Grapples With Heartbreak On New Single "Typical"

Ronny J has consistently been one of the more interesting producers in hip-hop over the last few years. While he is mainly known for his production credits, he is also a successful solo artist who can deliver a mix of melodies and hard-hitting bangers. On his latest track "Typical," Ronny J opts to for the former as we see him sliding over a more laid back and melancholic beat.

As far as the lyrical content is concerned, Ronny J can be found singing about a woman he has been dating, who is just too good to be true. You can tell he is grappling with heartbreak, and the tone of the song certainly speaks to that concept.

Give this track a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I guess I love the idea of you, too good to be true

And after all, you let me fuck, just so I could lose

Turn my heart to blue

Typical love from me

Planned when I feel asleep, she took everything

How I am supposed to trust anything?

After you run over me, let me here to bleed