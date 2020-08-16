Ronny J Drops Melodic New Project "Jupiter"

Ronny J has been at it for a while now although most fans know him as a producer. His production has led to some pretty undeniable hits over the years, and artists are constantly seeking him out for their art. Over the past couple of years, Ronny J has tried his hands at rapping and has even dropped projects with himself as the star. Recently, he dropped yet another project, this time called Jupiter.

Unlike some of his older output, this project is actually extremely melodic. On past projects, he would deliver hard-hitting in your face flows but this time around, the artist is more occupied with the vibes. While Ronny J handles the project mostly by himself, he still gets some features from Sfera Ebbasta, Duki, Var$ity, and even Machine Gun Kelly.

You can stream the project, below.

Tracklist:

1. Famous

2. Typical

3. Fa$ter

4. At The Top

5. Range Rover

6. Fly

7. Miami (ft. Sfera Ebbasta & Duki)

8. 488

9. Fashionably Late (ft. Var$ity)

10. Fall In Love

11. Playin With Me (ft. Machine Gun Kelly)

12. Don't