Kith founder Ronnie Fieg has teamed up with Asics - for what feels like the millionth time - in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of their original "Super Blue" Gel Lyte III collab.

Inspired by the OG colorway, Fieg and Asics have collaborated on two all-new colorways of the Gel Lyte II and Gel-Fieg 3.1.

Both sneakers are crafted from premium hairy pigskin suede, marking the first time Fieg has applied this material to Asics silhouettes. The Gel Lyte III ($180) features a light grey upper with blue Tiger stripes and toe windows. White embroidery is used throughout, including FIEG executed in the GEL font on the split tongue.

The Gel-Fieg 3.1 ($200) uses black nubuck for the vamp with hairy suede overlays and leather Tiger stripes. The upper sits atop a GEL-Nimbus 17 sole unit with two-tone visible technology, a design created by Fieg, hence the Gel-Fieg 3.1 moniker.

Both of the limited edition collabs will be available Monday, October 7th, at all Kith shops and on Kith.com at 11am ET. Both models will also be released at Kith Treats Tokyo. The Gel-Lyte III will be available from sizes 5.5-12 and size 13, while the Gel-Fieg 3.1 sizes range from 6-12 and size 13.

Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Lyte III Super Blue/KITH

Ronnie Fieg x Asics Gel-Fieg 3.1 Super Blue/KITH

