Roney Drops Off Versatile New Album "Different Route"

Toronto's Roney is one of the more respected underground veterans in the local scene.

The rapper's career was briefly derailed by some serious charges, but he returned to the game with a vengeance. He's been making big moves since, notably scoring a banger with DaBaby and Famous Dex that pushed him far out of his comfort zone, surprising fans and haters with his adaptability.

Different Route follows last year's aptly titled album Versatile, and he's showing no signs of slowing his development as a well rounded artist, evolving a great deal from the gritty street bars he first garnered attention for.

He opts to go light on the features, mostly handling verse and hook duties by himself. The album's only two features are Toronto natives and Dnt Get Close affiliates Sick Ppl and YH DGC who do a fantastic job of building off of Roney's chaotic energy.

Check out Different Route below, which is available on all streaming services now. Are you feeling Roney's newest effort?

Tracklist

1. Trapstar

2. Go There (feat. Sick Ppl)

3. For Real

4. 3am to 3am in the Six (feat. YH DGC)

5. Jamaican Canadian (feat. Sick Ppl)

6. Get 'em Gone

7. For the Cash

8. Lifestyle

9. Cross Me

10. Come Back

11. BLM

12. Mhmm