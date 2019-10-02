WWE superstar Ronda Rousey has contemplated hanging up her ring gear for good as she and husband Travis Browne want to have a baby in the near future. During Tuesday's premiere of Total Divas, Rousey opened up about her plan to start a family, although she is clearly torn about the decision to step away from the WWE.

"At what point am I being selfish?” she asks fellow WWE superstar Natalya.

Rousey has not competed in the WWE since losing the Raw Women's title to Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 35 in April. Shortly after the loss, it was announced that Rousey would be taking an extended absence to focus on her family, and she later weighed her options in a video posted on her YouTube channel.

"As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'Fuck everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby.' And you'll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom [AnnMaria De Mars], who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable."

Rousey will surely be able to step right back into her feud with Becky Lynch whenever she decides to return, but it appears as though it'll be a long time before Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" is heard at a WWE event.