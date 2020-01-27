WWE's annual Royal Rumble event opens the door for surprise returns from wrestling legends and injured superstars on the road to Wrestlemania, and the 2020 Rumble was no different. For example, Hall of Famer Edge made his in-ring return for the first time in nine years, as did Naomi, who had been out for months due to injury.

One WWE superstar that was rumored to return but was nowhere to be found during the 30-woman Royal Rumble, was none other than Ronda Rousey. After the 30th and final Royal Rumble entrant was announced as NXT star Shayna Baszler, Rousey took to twitter to troll all the WWE fans who thought they were going to hear Joan Jett's "Bad Reputation" on Sunday night.

Charlotte Flair went on to win the Women's Royal Rumble, but it remains to be seen which title holder she'll challenge at Wrestlemania 36. Becky Lynch retained the Raw Women's Championship against Asuka at the Rumble, while SmackDown Live Women's champ Bayley defeated Lacey Evans.

If Flair opts for Bayley, which makes sense considering their both on the SmackDown roster, WWE could pick up the Ronda Rousey-Becky Lynch feud right where it left off. Lynch defeated both Flair and Rousey in a Triple Threat Match during the main event of Wrestlemania 35, but fans are still waiting for the Rousey-Lynch singles match.

Rousey broke her hand during that bout last April, and has not been seen on WWE television since, although rumors suggest she could be back in the fold any day now.

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images