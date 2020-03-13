By now we've all seen footage of, or witnessed first hand, the empty shelves at grocery stores and wholesale warehouses as people frantically stock up on supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Everything from hand sanitizer and toilet paper, to cuts of chicken and beef, are being snatched up just as quickly as they are stocked, resulting in chaotic episodes across the country.

And while the rest of the nation prepares for the worst, Ronda Rousey is proudly flaunting the stockpile of goods she accumulated over the years as a doomsday prepper.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The UFC Hall of Famer turned WWE superstar shared a video with her 12.8 million instagram followers on Thursday night, revealing how she and her husband Travis Browne are prepared for anything at their Browsey Acres compound in Riverside, California. Meats? Check. Fruits and Veggies? You bet. Water? Eggs? Generators in case the power goes out? Yup, they've got all that covered too.

Rousey captioned the video: "Our coronavirus panic shopping list is: Nonexistent. It’s no secret I’ve been a proud preppier for years- but let’s all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future. Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier."

She adds, "If you're prepared, there's no need to panic. I think we should all learn from this coronavirus pandemic to be a little bit more prepared next time - just in case something more serious happens."

Check out the tour of Rousey's preparations below.