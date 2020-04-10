Ronda Rousey was one of the biggest names in the UFC just a few years ago until she started losing every match she entered. From that point on, Rousey decided a change of career was needed. This led her to the WWE where she was one of the biggest names in the women's division. A few months ago, Rousey decided that she would be taking a break from the WWE as she wanted to start a family.

In a new interview, Rousey made it clear that she won't be returning full time to the company and that she would rather focus on her family. In fact, Rousey cites the ungratefulness of the fans for why she doesn't want to make the WWE her priority.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“It was just not worth it for my family. Because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it," Rousey explained. "We didn’t need the money. So it’s just like, what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and energy on a bunch of fucking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me.”

Needless to say, Rousey isn't too happy with how she has been treated over the years and is being transparent with how she feels. Moving forward, it's up in the air as to when she will be back in the ring.

