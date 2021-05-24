Ron Suno Swags Out On His Haters On "YA MANS"

The sound of Brooklyn drill has influenced the rap game at large over the past few years but it's no longer limited to the borough. Outside of Brooklyn, there are other pockets of New York City who've adapted the sound to their own success. Ron Suno, for example, is a Bronx native but his own strain of drill music has been steadily picking up over the months and soon, he'll be unleashing his new project.

On Friday, the rapper unveiled another banger titled, "YA MANS." The rapper's emerges with sheer confidence over the eerie production that sits behind him while he talks his sh*t and flexes on his haters.

The latest offering from Ron Suno arrives after the release of his collaboration with Sheff G, "WINNERS."

Quotable Lyrics

Money gon' come at the first of the month

How could I lack when I purchase this gun?

I'm in the booth, make her work for the fun

He trying to front, he get turned to a blunt