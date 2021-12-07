mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ron Suno & Zay Munna Connect For "What They Gon Say"

Aron A.
December 07, 2021 18:24
778 Views
05
3
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

What They Gon Say
Ron Suno Feat. Zay Munna

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
4% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
6 MAKE IT STOP

Ron Suno and Zay Munno join forces on "What They Gon Say."


It's been a year filled with highs for Ron Suno. The Bronx rapper successfully made his crossover from Instagram/Youtube viral comedian to a rapper in his own right. Releasing New Boss and Swag Like Mike in 2019 and 2020, respectively, set the stage for this year's Joke's Up. While fans have been indulging in the 12-song project, the rapper has more music in the cut that he's unloading.

On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest single, "What They Gon Say" ft. Zay Munna. Classical violins get chopped and sped up as Suno and Munna deliver menacing bars with a sprinkle of humor for an exhilerating anthem.

The latest from Ron Suno arrives a few weeks after he teamed up with Bigkaybeezy for their collab, "For The Record."

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Most of these n***as be cappin', they pussy
Don't trip, get run out your hoodie
Oh, that's an opp? I can tell 'cause he lookin'
Get a beatdown like we in the bookin's

Ron Suno
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  5
  3
  778
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ron Suno Zay Munna
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ron Suno & Zay Munna Connect For "What They Gon Say"
05
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject