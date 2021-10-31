Rolling Loud has been every hip-hop head's ideal festival. For the course of three days, the hottest names in hip-hop & R&B, both old and young, gather in one city for a non-stop turn up. The downside is that the festival hardly goes down without a few hiccups. The other day, Lil Durk was reportedly MIA for his set which riled up fans. However, it seems like there was some conflict that went down backstage on Saturday.



Footage emerged on Saturday night of Ron Suno and Kay Flock squaring up backstage at the festival. As commotion broke out, the video seemingly shows Suno getting surrounded by a group of Flock's people while getting attacked.

Both Flock and Suno acknowledged the rift afterward on social media. Flock confirmed that he and his crew got into an altercation with Suno. "Why me and gang just beat the shit out @ronsuno and @bogod.sbl," he wrote. "In Rolling Loud n***a Suno tried to give me a five shaking yeah aiii. Told yu wait till I [catch] yah." He later added, "Yah some chumps."

Suno also chimed in on the matter but he downplayed the severity of the incident. He showed a photo of his bloodied hands before claiming that he and his friends ended up stripping Flock's crew of their clothing. "N***as get beat out they hoodie," he wrote. "All my n***as still got they clothes doe."

He added, "N***as be with security getting beat on by a comedian... 4 deep causing pain why n***as be 30 deep still losing."

Check out the footage of the scrap below.