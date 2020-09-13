Ron Suno & DDG Speed Off In Style On "Wraith"

Ron Suno is just about ready to blow. The rapper's been making some serious noise over the past few months as the Brooklyn drill scene has made a global impact. "PINOCCHIO" and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "SPIDER-MAN" have helped establish him even further. The release of his latest project, SWAG LIKE MIKE confirmed that he's getting ready to takeover.

This week, he teamed up with DDG for their new single, "Wraith." Menacing drill production with gleaming synth serve as the backdrop for the collaboration between Ron and DDG. The pair detail violence and lavishes flexes such as their new jewelry and drip to the VIP treatment in the clubs.

Marking one of Ron Suno's first official releases since SWAG LIKE MIKE, get ready for new heat from the New York native.

Quotable Lyrics

I be too high off the vegetables

If she let me fuck, she gon' touch on my testicles

Get out the way what you better do

I'm in the V, get run for the revenue

Stepped on the Js and get punched in the face

I'm movin' weight, gotta run from the jakes