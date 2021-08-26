He was once one of the main figures in the adult film industry and was the poster child for pornography, but in recent years, 67-year-old Ron Jeremy has been at the center of a legal scandal. Jeremy has been on the receiving end of sexual misconduct allegations from nearly two dozen alleged victims who accuse him of sexual assault spanning a 20 year period. Twenty-one women have come forward with stories of their alleged encounters and on Wednesday (August 25), it was shared that Jeremy has been officially indicted.

According to USA Today, Ron Jeremy has "pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count each of lewd act upon a child under 14 or 15, sodomy by use of force, and assault with intent to commit rape."



Steve Finn / Staff / Getty Images

Jeremy's attorney has stated that his client is innocent of the charges set against him. This case is moving forward much like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein's scandals with dozens of women alleging that they were sexually assaulted. The most recent of Jeremy's allegations is said to have occurred on New Year's Day 2020.

USA Today reports that should Jeremy be convicted of all charges, he would face a sentence of upwards of 330 years in prison. The public is shaping up for this trial to follow in the footsteps of those like Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

[via]