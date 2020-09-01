It's been a slow decline for Ron Jeremy over the last few years. Back in 2018, Ron Jeremy was barred from the Adult Entertainment Awards for allegedly violating their code of conduct, and there were murmurs of women who have accused him of sexual assault. Then, reports surfaced earlier this year that the adult film legend was being investigated in Los Angeles, and in June, Jeremy was charged with rape and sexual assault. On Monday (August 31), reports surfaced that Ron Jeremy is facing a slew of new charges from upwards of 13 accusers who allege that the porn star is guilty of inappropriate conduct.



Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, 67-year-old Ron Jeremy was hit with "20 additional sexual assault counts, involving 12 women and a teen girl, that date back to 2004." Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and lewd conduct in connection to incidents that allegedly occurred at a West Hollywood home in 2014, a West Hollywood bar in 2017 and 2019, and a party in Santa Clarita in 2004.

The publication states that Jeremy has been under investigation for two years and if convicted under the first set of charges, could be sentenced to up to 90 years behind bars. It's unclear how the new counts will affect his potential sentencing.

[via]