"Romeo Must Die (Soundtrack)" Hits Streaming Platforms 21 Years After Its Release

There are more Blackground Records goodies on the way now that the revived label has agreed to share its catalogs on streaming services. As soon as Aaliyah's One in a Million hit platforms weeks ago, it quickly climbed the charts to No. 1 positions. Older fans walked down memory lane as they celebrated the singer's short-lived career, while new fans have added another beloved R&B singer to their playlists, continuing Aaliyah's legacy.

On Friday (September 3), Blackground returned with an announcement. "'Romeo Must Die' and 'Exit Wounds' Soundtrack are officially available to stream along with 'Are You That Somebody?'" the label tweeted less than an hour ago. "Lesssgoooo! Run. It. UP!" Romeo Must Die of course starred Aaliyah and Jet Li in an action-packed adaptation of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet.

Artists on the 2000 soundtrack include Aaliyah, DMX, Timbaland, Magoo, Ginuwine, Mack 10, Lil Mo, and more. Stream the Romeo Must Die Soundtrack and let us know which of these throwbacks is your favorite.

Tracklist

1. Try Again - Aaliyah

2. Come Back in One Piece - Aaliyah ft. DMX

3. Rose in a Concrete World - J Dub Remix - Joe

4. Rollin' Raw - B.G.

5. We At It Again - Timbaland, Magoo

6. Are You Feelin' Me? - Aaliyah

7. Perfect Man - Destiny's Child

8. Simply Irresistible - Ginuwine

9. It Really Don't Matter - Confidential

10. Thugz - Mack 10 ft. The Comrades

11. I Don't Wanna - Aaliyah

12. Somebody's Gonna Die Tonight - Dave Bing ft. Lil Mo

13. Woozy - Playa

14. Pump the Brakes - Dave Hollister

15. This is a Test - Chante Moore

16. Revival - Non-A-Miss

17. Come On - Blade

18. Swung On - Stanley Clarke ft. Politix