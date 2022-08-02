Master P has stated that he wants to celebrate his daughter's life, not continuing to mourn her death, and Romeo Miller is doing just that. Months ago, P shared that his daughter, TyTyana Miller, passed away. Later, it was determined that her caused of death was an accidental overdose, and Master P has been determined to now help other families that are facing similar struggles. The Rap mogul has shared that he doesn't want anyone else to endure the pain that his family is currently processing.

Yesterday (August 1) would have marked TyTyana's 25th birthday, and her brother Romeo shared a touching video to Instagram that shed light on brighter times with their family.

Romeo wrote in the caption:

"[Twenty-five] years of adventure, 2.5 decades of sweet memories, 309 months of making your siblings smile, 9,430 days of making your parents proud, 226,320 hours of love, joy, and growth, But most importantly, 1 blessed life with 1 amazing daughter! Some of my best memories are those days we just bump throwback Mariah Carey and just vibe out in the car, so that’s what I’ll do all day today. Big brother loves you infinity."

He added, "God got one of the coolest and nicest people up there now. Rest in Heaven Tyty and Happy Happy Bday. Psalm 23:4 #ForTyTy."

Check out tributes to TyTyana Miller below.