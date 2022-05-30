Master P and the Miller family are mourning the loss of Tytyana Miller. P announced that his daughter passed away on Sunday, asking the public to keep their family in their prayers and respect their privacy.

Shortly after P's Instagram post, Romeo Miller paid tribute to his late sister. Romeo shared a screenshot from a recent Facetime with Tytyana before sharing an old family photo. He later reiterated his father's request for their family's privacy in an Instagram post on his own page.





"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless. -RM," the post reads.

Master P's post announcing Tytyana's passing included a message to others encouraging them to create a dialogue surrounding topics like mental health. "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel," he wrote.

A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Tytyana Miller was 29-years-old.







