It's obvious that Romeo Miller has analyzed and studied his father Master P's blueprint. The rap mogul is the founder of No Limit Forever Records and has continued to expand his portfolio as an actor, a model, a fashion designer, a reality television host and star, and a rap artist. On Wednesday, Romeo announced that he was returning to the hip hop arena with a new album titled Hidden Treasures as he gave fans a sneak peek as to what they can expect from his forthcoming project.



Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Hidden Treasures is slated for release in two weeks on December 15 and hosts a number of features including Master P. The project initially was 15 tracks, but it was cut to 13. "I wanted 15 songs on this little album that I'm giving y'all before the holidays," Romeo said in his Instagram Story. "Had to take three off. We workin', man. Hidden Treasures coming soon."

Romeo then previewed a handful of tracks including "Favors," "Vacation," "For True," and the Master P-assisted "The Tank." The bulk of Hidden Treasures is produced by BlaqNmiLD, saved few that list production credits from Luca and 1st Klase. Check out the tracklist and cover art below.

Tracklist

1. Some Where On A Island - produced by BlaqNmiLD

2. FAVORS - produced by BlaqNmiLD

3. Vacation ft. Hey Choppi & NBA OG 3Three - produced by 1st Klase

4. For True - produced by 1st Klase

5. The Tank ft. Master P - produced by BlaqNmiLD

6 OMITTED

7. Your Own Hero ft. Dee-1, Marqus Clae, Krazy 504 Boy - produced by BlaqNmiLD

8 OMITTED

9. Unusual ft. DeCario - produced by Luca

10. Famous In Love - produced by BlaqNmiLD

11. Ima Go Get It - produced by BlaqNmiLD

12. Back On ft. Tommy Brown - produced by BlaqNmiLD

13. YOU - produced by BlaqNmiLD

14. OMITTED

15. I feel It ft. Itali & Young-V - produced by BlaqNmiLD