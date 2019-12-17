Romeo Miller Delivers "Hidden Treasure" Ft. Master P, Tommy Brown, & More

We've seen him on seasons of Growing Up Hip Hop where he continues to expand on his family's No Limit empire, and now Romeo Miller has returned to the music scene with a new full-length album titled Hidden Treasure. The rapper delivered an eclectic 12-track project that has a little bit of something for everyone; there are tracks like "For True" that the ladies are going to groove to while "The Tank" with his father Master P is a bop for the club.

Romeo drops off plenty of No Limit mentions where he praises the hip hop dynasty that his father launched. He makes sure listeners recognize him both as his own person and also the son of a rap icon. Hidden Treasure comes with a handful of features including Crystal Tais, Hey Choppi, NBA OG 3Three, Dee-1, Marques Clae, Krazy 504 Boy, Moe Roy, Itali, Young-V, Tommy Brown, and of course, Master P. Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Somewhere On A Island

2. Favors ft. Crystal Tais

3. Vacation ft. Hey Choppi & NBA OG 3Three

4. For True

5. The Tank ft. Master P

6. Your Own Hero ft. Dee-1, Marqus Clae, Krazy 504 Boy, Moe Roy

7. Unusual ft. DeCario

8. Famous In Love

9. Ima Go Get It

10. Back On ft. Tommy Brown

11. You

12. I feel It ft. Itali & Young-V