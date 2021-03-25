We have received another Justin Bieber album and listeners immediately had a bone to pick with the singer. Justice has arrived in all of its glory causing another stint of Biebermania, but what fans didn't understand was why the Canadian icon interlaced clips of Martin Luther King Jr.'s speeches with love songs about his wife, Hailey Bieber née Baldwin. Thousands have taken to social media with questions about the project and critics have penned think pieces about the topic, but Romeo Miller believes that this generation is making something out of nothing.



"All I'm saying is, why are we really mad?" questioned Miller while on Fox Soul's The Mix. "You're damned if you do and you're damned if you don't. And that's what this generation like, one thing that I said at an early age when I started my career, I said, 'Pops, I want my career to represent hope.' I want people to look at me and know that anything is possible. I think what Justin is doing is like, he's just trying to give back and shine that light on something where people saying, 'Well, he has a whole R&B album about love songs. What does that have to do about Martin Luther King Jr.?' and this and that."

"He's trying to actually [do] what everybody tell us to do. Use your platform for something good," Miller added. "It's that simple." Miller's co-host Jazz Anderson agreed and said that although she probably won't ever listen to Justice, she commends Bieber for using his creative space to bring awareness.

Do you think Bieber uplifted the Black community by including MLK Jr.'s speeches?