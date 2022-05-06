Earlier this year, Romeo Miller and his girlfriend Drew Sangster welcomed their firstborn. The proud parents have shared a few intimate photos of their newborn, only affectionately referred to as Baby R, but the wave of good news apparently didn't bode over well for some of Miller's fans. The talk show host and reality star told Page Six that after sharing that his daughter was born, some people sent him hateful messages.

“I have lost a lot of fans," he said. "A lot of females sent me hate mail when I had my daughter because a lot of people felt like it was supposed to be them. And as crazy as that sounds, I kind of felt that pressure growing up.”



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

“Being a child star, you have a different connection with your fans. It’s like your fans are really a part of your life. So I think that’s why it took so long [for me to have a child] because I was like when that day comes, I got to make sure it’s with the right person," Miller added. "It’s not just a moment that happened by accident, but it has to be with somebody who is truly deserving because it’s gonna break a lot of hearts out there.”

The actor told his fans that he has to "live his life" for himself because he's "trying to have 50 kids." He also claimed that it was Beyoncé who gave him advice on how to handle the public.

“The thing that I learned from Beyoncé when I went on tour with her when I was a young kid, she said, ‘When you are in this industry, you gonna get a lot of love and you’re gonna get hate. But what you have got to realize is you’re gonna get way more love than hate. So focus on the love.’ And that always resonated because a lot of people focus on that one hate mail, that one bad message, and you got 100 good ones."

Check out a few daddy-daughter photos of Romeo Miller and Baby R below.

[via]